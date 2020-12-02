Menu
Cinda McCombie
1958 - 2020
BORN
October 14, 1958
DIED
November 30, 2020
Cinda McCombie's passing at the age of 62 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek in Wilmington, DE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cinda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek website.

Published by Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808
Dec
7
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Doherty Funeral Home - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek, Wilmington, Delaware 19808
Dec
12
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Limestone Presbyterian Church
3201 Limestone Road, Wilmington, Delaware 19808
Dec
12
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Limestone Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden
3201 Limestone Road, Wilmington, Delaware
