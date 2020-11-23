Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cindy Miller
1959 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1959
DIED
October 16, 2020
Cindy Miller's passing at the age of 61 on Friday, October 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Affordable Cremation Service - Oklahoma City in Oklahoma City, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cindy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Affordable Cremation Service - Oklahoma City website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Affordable Cremation Service - Oklahoma City on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Affordable Cremation Service - Oklahoma City
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.