Cindy Shaver
1977 - 2020
BORN
June 16, 1977
DIED
November 13, 2020
Cindy Shaver's passing at the age of 43 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sacred Funeral Home in Cedar Hill, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cindy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sacred Funeral Home website.

Published by Sacred Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sacred Funeral Home
1395 N. Highway 67 South, Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Oak Garden Church of Christ
4008 S. Polk Street, Dallas, Texas 75224
Funeral services provided by:
Sacred Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
