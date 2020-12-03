Cj Prine's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baker Funeral Home in Baker, LA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cj in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Baker Funeral Home website.
Published by Baker Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.