Clair Folyer's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quest Cremation Services, Inc. in Loves Park, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clair in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Quest Cremation Services, Inc. website.
Published by Quest Cremation Services, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
