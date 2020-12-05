Menu
Clair Folyer
1932 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1932
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Clair Folyer's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quest Cremation Services, Inc. in Loves Park, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clair in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Quest Cremation Services, Inc. website.

Published by Quest Cremation Services, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
Shelley and Ann,
My heart and prayers to you all and may Mariyah always have special memories of her time with her grandfather.
Prayers to all that loved him.
Jamie Rogers
Friend
November 28, 2020