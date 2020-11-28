Menu
Clair Harris
1935 - 2020
BORN
March 30, 1935
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Salt Lake City Temple
Clair Harris's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb Funeral Home in Preston, ID .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clair in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Webb Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho 83263
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho 83263
Funeral services provided by:
Webb Funeral Home
