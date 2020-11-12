Menu
Claire Hushion
1936 - 2020
BORN
January 14, 1936
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
league of women voters
philadelphia eagles
university of pennsylvania
Claire Hushion's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Broomall, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Claire in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. website.

Published by Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2001 Sproul Road, Broomall, Pennsylvania
Nov
13
Calling hours
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2001 Sproul Road, Broomall, PA 19008
Nov
13
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2001 Sproul Road, Broomall, PA 19008
Funeral services provided by:
Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
