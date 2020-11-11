Clara Batzinger's passing at the age of 78 on Sunday, September 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home in Scotia, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clara in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home website.
Published by Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
