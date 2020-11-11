Menu
Clara Batzinger
1942 - 2020
BORN
June 12, 1942
DIED
September 13, 2020
Clara Batzinger's passing at the age of 78 on Sunday, September 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home in Scotia, NY .

Published by Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bekkering Ellis Funeral Home Inc.
1 Mohawk Ave, Scotia, New York 12302
Funeral services provided by:
Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home
