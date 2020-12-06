Menu
Clara Bowen
1937 - 2020
BORN
July 6, 1937
DIED
November 4, 2020
Clara Bowen's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home - Greenville in Greenville, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home - Greenville website.

Published by Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home - Greenville on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery
408 Bethel Church Road, Fort Depost, Alabama 36032
Funeral services provided by:
Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home - Greenville
