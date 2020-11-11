Menu
Clara Bugglin
1933 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1933
DIED
November 8, 2020
Clara Bugglin's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home in Zanesville, OH .

Published by DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street, Zanesville, OH 43701
Nov
14
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street, Zanesville, OH 43701
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street, Zanesville, OH 43701
