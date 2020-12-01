Menu
Clara Cartrette
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1935
DIED
November 29, 2020
Clara Cartrette's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Inman Funeral Home in Tabor City, NC .

Published by Inman Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Inman Ward Funeral Home Chapel
300 East 5th, Tabor City, North Carolina 28463
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Inman Ward Funeral Home Chapel
300 East 5th, Tabor City, North Carolina 28463
Funeral services provided by:
Inman Funeral Home
