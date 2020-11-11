Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Clara Davis
1924 - 2020
BORN
January 21, 1924
DIED
November 10, 2020
Clara Davis's passing at the age of 96 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cromes Funeral Home Inc in Sidney, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clara in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cromes Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cromes Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Anna United Methodist Church
201 W. North St., Anna, Ohio 45302
Nov
13
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Anna United Methodist Church
201 W. North St., Anna, Ohio 45302
Funeral services provided by:
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.