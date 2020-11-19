Menu
Clara Gonzalez
1955 - 2020
BORN
August 18, 1955
DIED
November 15, 2020
Clara Gonzalez's passing at the age of 65 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Latina Funerals and Cremation in Denver, CO .

Published by Latina Funerals and Cremation on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Michael's the Archangel Roman Catholic Church
19099 East Floyd Avenue, Aurora, Colorado 80013
Funeral services provided by:
Latina Funerals and Cremation
