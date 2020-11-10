Menu
Clara Lyons
1938 - 2020
BORN
October 2, 1938
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
Church of Jesus
Latter Day Saints
Clara Lyons's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. in Mars, PA .

Published by McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
11:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3439 Ellwood Road, New Castle, Pennsylvania
Nov
12
Service
12:00p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3439 Ellwood Road, New Castle, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
