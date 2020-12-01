Menu
Clara McKinster
1940 - 2020
BORN
March 4, 1940
DIED
November 29, 2020
Clara McKinster's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, OH .

Published by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Victory Faith Center
424 South Fountain Ave., Springfield, Ohio 45506
Funeral services provided by:
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
