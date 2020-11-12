Menu
Clara Palmer
1931 - 2020
BORN
January 7, 1931
DIED
November 8, 2020
Clara Palmer's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home in Natick, MA .

Published by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home at Natick Common
4 Park Street, Natick, Massachusetts
Nov
13
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home at Natick Common
4 Park Street, Natick, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Beverly McGrath
November 11, 2020