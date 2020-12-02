Menu
Clara Sowers
1919 - 2020
BORN
December 12, 1919
DIED
November 24, 2020
Clara Sowers's passing at the age of 100 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Service
Zion's Lutheran Church
, East Germantown, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
