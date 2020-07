Clarabelle Theresa Christensen, (nee Brehn), age 97, a lifetime Joliet resident passed away peacefully Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice.







All friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Clarabelle on Thursday July 9, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus 604 N. Raynor Avenue in Joliet. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL.



Published by LegacyPro on Jul. 23, 2020.