Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Clarence Downey
1929 - 2020
BORN
June 16, 1929
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
US Army
Clarence Downey's passing at the age of 91 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baran & Son Inc in Whiting, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clarence in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Baran & Son Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Baran & Son Inc on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Whiting Baptist Church
1547 - 119th Street, Whiting, Indiana 46894
Funeral services provided by:
Baran & Son Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.