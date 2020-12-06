Menu
Clarence Hartwig
1927 - 2020
BORN
May 18, 1927
DIED
December 3, 2020
Clarence Hartwig's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Spry Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville in Huntsville, AL .

Published by Spry Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Cullman City Cemetery
821 Lessman Cir SW, Cullman, Alabama 35055
Funeral services provided by:
Spry Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville
