Clarence Hewlett
1932 - 2020
BORN
July 15, 1932
DIED
September 15, 2020
ABOUT
Box Elder High School
Brigham City Cemetery
Brigham City- Clarence David Hewlett, our loving husband, father, grandpa, and friend, passed away on September 15, 2020. He was born on June 15, 1932 to Clarence Curtis Hewlett and Helen Wrigley Hewlett.
Clarence was raised in Box Elder County and graduated from Box Elder High School. He met his sweetheart Dorothy Hirschi and were married on June 20, 1952. They were blessed with two children Debra and Jeffrey.
Clarence worked as a lab technician for Thiokol until he retired in 2000.
He loved spending time with his family, hunting, and fishing and managed the Box Elder Duck and Gun Club for many years.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents and son in law Robert Kelly.
He is survived by his wife and children, Debra Kelly, Jeffrey (Sharmon) Hewlett, and five grandchildren
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Brigham City Cemetery.
Published by Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Brigham City Cemetery
