Clarence Hollifield
1945 - 2020
BORN
September 27, 1945
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
US Navy
Vietnam War
Clarence Hollifield's passing at the age of 75 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Citty Funeral Home Inc. in Reidsville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clarence in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Citty Funeral Home Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Citty Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Nov
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Maple Lawn Baptist Church
5401 NC 65, Reidsville, North Carolina 27320
Nov
24
Burial
2:00p.m.
Ballew Family Cemetery
Yancey Co
Nov
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Ballew Family cemetery
300 South Toe School Rd., Burnsville, North Carolina 28714
Funeral services provided by:
Citty Funeral Home Inc.
