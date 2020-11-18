Clarence Linna's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cane Funeral Home - Ontonagon in Ontonagon, MI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clarence in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cane Funeral Home - Ontonagon website.
Published by Cane Funeral Home - Ontonagon on Nov. 18, 2020.
