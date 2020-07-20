Clarence Michael Novotny, age 95, of Monroeville, formerly of West Mifflin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Harbour Senior Living in Monroeville, where he was a resident for the past eight years. Clarence was born November 10, 1924, in Braddock, PA, to Michael and Elizabeth (Handza) Novotny. He was the youngest of 10 children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mildred (Tomka) Novotny. Beloved father of Paul (Nancy) Novotny of Mohnton, PA and Amy (Greg) Imblum of Monroeville; cherished grandfather of Andrew and Matthew Imblum; and loving great-grandfather of Madelyn Imblum. Clarence was a lifelong member of Saint Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Braddock until its closing. During World War II, he served as a scout in Patton's 16th Armored Division that liberated the city of Pilsen, Czechoslovakia in 1945. He then served as the Slovak interpreter for his unit. He worked for Westinghouse Electric for over 45 years as a machinist. During the 1950's he was assigned to the Bettis Atomic Laboratories in West Mifflin, where he made components for the Nautilus Submarine program. Clarence was also a member of the Pleasant Hills Guthrie Masonic Lodge #509, where he served as past secretary. Due to the current health concerns, visitation and funeral service will be private. Private interment will be held at Jefferson Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). The family would like to thank the excellent staff at Harbour Senior Living and Gallagher Hospice for their wonderful care of Clarence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.