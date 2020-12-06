Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Clarence Rice
1931 - 2020
BORN
March 5, 1931
DIED
December 3, 2020
Clarence Rice's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dingmann Funeral Care in Kimball, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clarence in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dingmann Funeral Care website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Dingmann Funeral Care on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Kimball
85 N Main St., Kimball, Minnesota 55353
Dec
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Ostmark Lutheran Church
32721 680th Ave, Watkins, Minnesota 55389
Funeral services provided by:
Dingmann Funeral Care
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.