Clarence Scheeler
1924 - 2020
BORN
April 24, 1924
DIED
November 13, 2020
Clarence Scheeler's passing at the age of 96 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dingmann Funeral Care in Kimball, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clarence in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dingmann Funeral Care website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Dingmann Funeral Care on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dingmann Funeral Care
85 Main Street North P.O. Box 69, Kimball, MN 55353
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
10651 Co. Rd. 8, Kimball, Minnesota 55353
Nov
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
, Pearl Lake, Minnesota
Funeral services provided by:
Dingmann Funeral Care
GUEST BOOK
Clarence will always be remembered as a loving and happy person and a true family man. He was very special and you all have our sincere sympathy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Paul and Denise Dahlberg
Friend
November 18, 2020
David Kotschevar
November 18, 2020
PRAYERS AND THOUGHTS FOR ALL
MY MOTHER TALKED ABOUT HELPING AFTER BABY BIRTHS AT THE NEIGHBORS. (ROSEMARY THEISEN KOLTES)
BERNIE KAREN KOLTES
Neighbor
November 15, 2020
So sorry Peggy
Pat Gilbertson
Friend
November 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss... my love and prayers are with your entire family.
Michelle M Running
Friend
November 14, 2020