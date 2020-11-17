Clarence Eugene Secor

Clarence passed away on November 14, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Rome, New York on November 23, 1936 to Glenn Wright and Harriett Anna Farrier Secor. He was a 1954 graduate of Rome Free Academy High School, Rome, New York.



Clarence was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving on the aircraft carriers, USS Lexington and USS Bon Homme Richard and at the Naval Air Station Atsugi, Japan.



He attended the University of Alabama in Fluntsville for three years prior to graduating at Weber State College, Ogden, UT in 1975.



In December of 1958 he married Bonnie Jean Winn of Lebanon, TN after a very brief courtship of 5 weeks and two dates. They were married in Gladeville, TN at her parent's home and the marriage was later sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. Clarence was a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was very active and a member of the Westwood Ward of the Utah Poplar Farr West Stake.



He retired after 29 years with Eastern Airlines and also worked for Sato Travel and CI Travel. He was the manager of the SATO office at Hill AFB from I972 to 1982. He was also manager of the travel offices at Wright Patterson AFB, OH, Naval Air Station, Pensacola, FL, Redstone Arsenal, AL and SATO General Manager in Washington, D.C.



Clarence was a very loyal and dedicated fan of the Washington Redskins and the University of Alabama football teams. He also loved to fish but mostly loved people and was a very dedicated husband, father and grandfather.



He is preceded in death by his son Dale Terrance Marshall Secor in 1989 at age l7 and also by 4 brothers, Alfred, Laverne, Bernard and Walter Secor. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, son Robin Secor and Melinda Schultz Secor of Clinton, UT and two grandchildren, Amberly Lyn and Lilly Robin Secor.



Cremation is under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah. No funeral or memorial services will be held at his request.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.