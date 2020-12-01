Menu
Clarence Steinmetz
1928 - 2020
BORN
January 11, 1928
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
US Army
Clarence Steinmetz's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison) in Harrison, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clarence in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison) website.

Published by Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison) on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St., Harrison, OH 45030
Nov
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Brater Winter Funeral Home - Harrison
201 S. Vine St., Harrison, Ohio 45030
Nov
30
Funeral Mass
12:30p.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30p.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (New)
10010 Carolina Trace Rd, Harrison, Ohio 45030
Nov
30
Graveside service
1:45p.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery
10357 New Biddinger Road, Harrison, Ohio 45030
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
