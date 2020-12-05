Menu
Clarence Umbenhouer
1925 - 2020
BORN
January 8, 1925
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Forest Hills Memorial Park
Philadelphia Phillies
United States Army
Clarence Umbenhouer's passing at the age of 95 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc in Laureldale, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc website.

Published by Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Viewing
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, PA 19605
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, PA 19605
Funeral services provided by:
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!
A.J. US Army Retired
December 4, 2020