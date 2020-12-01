Claretha Brown's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah in Savannah, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Claretha in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah website.
Published by Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.