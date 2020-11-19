Menu
Claribel Rider
1918 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1918
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
V.F.W.
Claribel Rider's passing at the age of 102 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hite Funeral Home website.

Published by Hite Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lake View Cemetery
, Kendallville, Indiana
Hite Funeral Home
