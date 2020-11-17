Menu
Clarice Joiner
1940 - 2020
BORN
April 13, 1940
DIED
November 13, 2020
Clarice Joiner's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Norris Funeral Home - Bay Minette in Bay Minette, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Norris Funeral Home - Bay Minette website.

Published by Norris Funeral Home - Bay Minette on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Home
402 East 2nd Street, Bay Minette, Alabama 36507
Nov
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Home
402 East 2nd Street, Bay Minette, Alabama 36507
Norris Funeral Home - Bay Minette
