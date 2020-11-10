Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Clarita Duenas
1946 - 2020
BORN
June 25, 1946
DIED
October 19, 2020
Clarita Duenas's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, October 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schuster-Straker-O'Connor Funeral Home in Parma, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clarita in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schuster-Straker-O'Connor Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Schuster-Straker-O'Connor Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
St. Charles Borromeo Church
5891 Ridge Road, Parma, Ohio 44129
Funeral services provided by:
Schuster-Straker-O'Connor Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.