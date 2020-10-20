My deepest sympathy & condolences. You guys are & were our family's dearest friends and neighbors that always had true compassion in your hearts. You guys always had our best interest at heart.

I remember when the sod truck came to drop the sod off for our entire quarter acre lot, it had to be laid immediately or it died. It was raining hard for hours and Clark hung in there w me working like a dog. He was a good man!

Bob Carter Neighbor October 20, 2020