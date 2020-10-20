Clark Kaggie passed away on October 16, 2020, at his home in Bountiful.
He was born in Oakland, CA on October 4, 1945, to Frank Howard Kaggie and Mary Virginia Cordova. He spent his childhood in Idaho and Bountiful, UT graduating from Bountiful High in 1963. Clark then served a mission in the New Zealand South mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He married Sandra Leigh Ottley in the Manti temple on January 27, 1968. They were married for 32 years, later divorced.
Clark worked at EIMCO, as a police dispatcher for Salt Lake police department, as a salesman for Thatcher Company, as a security guard for Discover card, and was employed with the Salvation Army for many years.
He LOVED the Tabernacle Choir performances and all performances at the LDS Conference Center, watching Lawrence Welk, square dancing, riding his bike, flying kites, getting a good deal, talking to people, reading the newspaper, and taking care of his yard. We always had the most beautiful yard and roses in the neighborhood.
Survivors include his daughter, Victoria Winterton, (Scott), and their children Morgan, Lauren and Ethan; his son, LeGrand Kaggie, (Kristine), and their children Ryan, Kearstin, and Nicholas; and his daughter, Christine, and her children Braxton, Peyton, Paisleigh, and Kyson; brother, Robert Kaggie, (Monika); and sister Carmen Heath, (Roland). Preceded in death by his parents and his son Brenton. Although he experienced many, many trials in his life, losing Brenton in 2019 to suicide was one of the most difficult things any of us have had to endure and we know our dad was so looking forward to seeing him again.
Funeral services will be held at the LDS church located at 650 S 200 E, Bountiful UT, on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with a viewing held prior from 11:30-12:30. Interment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery at 2224 S 200 W, Bountiful, UT 84010.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his daughter by Venmo, @Victoria-Winterton to help with his funeral expenses.
