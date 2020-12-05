Menu
Claude Shelley
1948 - 2020
BORN
January 16, 1948
DIED
October 16, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
United States Army
Claude Shelley's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, October 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc in Mount Wolf, PA .

Published by Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
