Claudella Simpson's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home in Harlan, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Claudella in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home website.
Published by Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
