Claudette Ratcliff
1939 - 2020
BORN
March 15, 1939
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Special Olympics
Claudette Ratcliff's passing at the age of 81 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Claudette in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home website.

Published by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Nov
27
Interment
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816
Funeral services provided by:
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Margaret Henagan
November 24, 2020