Claudia Bronikowski
1938 - 2020
BORN
February 15, 1938
DIED
October 30, 2020
Claudia Bronikowski's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham, TX .

Published by Memorial Oaks Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Visitation
7:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Memorial Oaks Chapel
1306 West Main St, Brenham, Texas 77833
Nov
3
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Memorial Oaks Chapel
1306 West Main St, Brenham, Texas 77833
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Oaks Chapel
