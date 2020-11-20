Menu
Claudia Bronson
1934 - 2020
BORN
March 28, 1934
DIED
November 8, 2020
Claudia Bronson's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa in Tampa, FL .

Published by Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Rest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery
4615 E. Hanna Ave, Tampa, Florida 33610
Funeral services provided by:
Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa
