Claudia Hoening
1936 - 2020
BORN
February 20, 1936
DIED
December 3, 2020
Claudia Hoening's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tower Home For Funerals in Lyons, IL .

Published by Tower Home For Funerals on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Funeral service
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tower Home For Funerals and Cremation
4007 Joliet Avenue, Lyons, Illinois 60534
Funeral services provided by:
Tower Home For Funerals
