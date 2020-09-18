Clay Reynolds of Bountiful, Utah, passed away Sept. 15, 2020. He was born Jan. 22, 1993 to Rory and Lynn Reynolds and grew up in Pleasant View, Cedar City, and most recently Bountiful. He is survived by his parents and brother, Matt.



Clay was studying composites, with an emphasis on nondestructive testing of composite structures, at the Davis Applied Technical College. He previously attended Snow College and Weber State University where he studied environmental science.



He was passionate about science and the outdoors. In his spare time, he spent countless hours handcrafting archery bows and mastering the art of flint knapping arrowheads. Only the best wood would do when perfecting his craft. Clay also loved rockets and was a member of several clubs. He was particularly proud of a sugar powered rocket he built that flew 28,884 ft with over a ton of thrust. He used sugar because it resulted in the release of zero toxins and was affordable. His rocket was recorded as the second highest flight of a sugar rocket ever. Clay was extremely intelligent and had a gift for transforming commonly used tools and materials into unique and inspiring items.



In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution in Clay's name to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah where Clay volunteered; the Bountiful Food Pantry, or the National Alliance of Mental Illness

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.