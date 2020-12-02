Menu
Clayton Fortin
1950 - 2020
BORN
December 20, 1950
DIED
November 30, 2020
Clayton Fortin's passing at the age of 69 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST in North East, MD .

Published by CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church
315 South Main Street, North East, Maryland
Dec
4
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church
315 South Main Street, North East, Maryland
Funeral services provided by:
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
