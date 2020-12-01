Menu
Clayton Gaulrapp
1927 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1927
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
US Navy
VFW
Clayton Gaulrapp's passing at the age of 93 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hyke Funeral Home - Redfield in Redfield, SD .

Published by Hyke Funeral Home - Redfield on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Aberdeen - Sacred Hearth Catholic Church
502 2nd Ave. SE, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Dec
4
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Aberdeen - Sacred Hearth Catholic Church
502 2nd Ave. SE, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
