Clayton Jay Hutzley
1947 - 2020
BORN
November 3, 1947
DIED
November 16, 2020
Clayton Jay Hutzley, 73, a lifelong Ogden resident, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Monday, November 16, 2020. The eldest son of Thurman Jay and Lois Beverly Godfrey Hutzley, Clayton was born November 3, 1947 in Ogden. He attended Ogden area schools prior to working for over 40 years at HAFB in custodial services, retiring in 2012.

Clayton was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He enjoyed his many collections and watching movies. Clayton was a grateful man with a kind heart. He will be greatly missed by his family.

Clayton is survived by his siblings, Blake J. (Kathy) Hutzley of Florida, Daniel G. (Vivian) Hutzley of California, Gaylene (Mike) Scott of Ogden, Valerie (Lance) Krebs of Farr West, Garth "Neal" (Janet) Hutzley of Roy, and Nathan (Shelley) Hutzley of Ogden. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mark.

Graveside services were held for family. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
