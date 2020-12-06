Menu
Clayton McClish
2001 - 2020
BORN
July 12, 2001
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Penn High School
Clayton McClish's passing at the age of 19 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clayton in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hahn Funeral Home website.

Published by Hahn Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
South Side General Baptist Church
1615 S. Spring Street, Mishawaka, Indiana
Dec
8
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
South Side General Baptist Church
1615 S. Spring Street, Mishawaka, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Hahn Funeral Home
