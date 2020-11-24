Menu
Clayton McKinley
1931 - 2020
BORN
February 19, 1931
DIED
November 21, 2020
Clayton McKinley's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Norwalk, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walker Funeral Home website.

Published by Walker Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Ruggles Twp Cemetery
State Rout 224, Ruggles, Ohio 44851
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Funeral Home
