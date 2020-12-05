Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Clayton Wright
1959 - 2020
BORN
November 27, 1959
DIED
October 18, 2020
Clayton Wright's passing at the age of 60 on Sunday, October 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Campbell-New Funeral Home, Inc. in Albany, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Clayton in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Campbell-New Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Campbell-New Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Cave Springs Cemetery
Cave Springs Rd., Albany, Kentucky 42602
Funeral services provided by:
Campbell-New Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.