Clement Aginah
1958 - 2020
BORN
February 7, 1958
DIED
November 13, 2020
Clement Aginah's passing at the age of 62 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Lincoln, NE .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home website.

Published by Colonial Chapel Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R Street, Lincoln, NE 68504
Nov
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R Street, Lincoln, NE 68504
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
3 Entries
Sharon FOWKES
November 18, 2020
Sending our condolences to all of you. May his memory be for a blessing.
Charles and Michelle Macia
November 18, 2020
Rest in Heaven Clement. It was a pleasure knowing you. My condolences to Tyler and family. A sad day indeed.
Barbara Holder
November 18, 2020