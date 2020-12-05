Cleo Atkinson's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard Harris Funeral Home and Cremation in Zebulon, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cleo in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Richard Harris Funeral Home and Cremation website.
Published by Richard Harris Funeral Home and Cremation on Dec. 5, 2020.
