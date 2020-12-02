Cleo Bratcher's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg in Flemingsburg, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cleo in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg website.
Published by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.